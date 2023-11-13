Surrounded by her boisterous and loving family, Megan Marie Hess, passed into the loving arms of her Savior on November 12, 2023. She was 31.

Her brother said it perfectly, “She was finally given a healthy body and took her first unassisted steps and then took off running into the arms of her Granny, smiled and waved at all the rest of her family and friends that she had been missing. Her loving babbles turned into full-on sentences and she had A LOT to say. Her beautiful smile and contagious laugh remained just how they were, while her previous afflictions disappeared.

A leap year baby, she born on February 29, 1992 to parents Greg and Tresa (Cooper) Hess in Knox County Community Hospital. Early on it was apparent that Megan was a fighter, and after a tumultuous start in life she was finally able to come home to her family on Easter Sunday that year.

Megan enjoyed spending time at her parent’s business (where she was affectionately known as “Stella”), sitting at the company booth at the fair to people watch, playing with her toys while watching Spongebob Squarepants, and sitting around campfires that Daddy made. For 22 years Megan spent her Friday nights by having a sleepover at Granny Betty and Papaw Ron’s house, forming a special bond between them as they cared for Megan without hesitation. In 2014 she graduated from Dale Roy School. Though she had many fond memories from her life, her favorite moments were being the maid of honor at Nate and Kimberly’s wedding, and going to her senior prom with her brother Nate, where her bonus family spoiled her with a limo and her own personal “paparazzi” for the evening.

She is survived by her adoring parents Greg and Tresa Hess, brother Joseph “Nate” (Kimberly) Hess, nieces Chloe and Lilly Hess, grandmother Georgia Cooper, grandfather Paul Carmichael, aunt Deb (Deb Farley) Phillips, aunt Julie (Neil) Maynard, uncle Kevin Hess, uncle Chris (Lisa) Hess, uncle Joshua (Kumi) Hess, numerous cousins and extended family members, and everyone in her bonus family that loved her like their own.

Megan is preceded in death by her grandmother Nancy Tillinghast, grandfather Charles Hess, grandfather Jack Cooper, and Granny Betty and Papaw Ron Davis.

The Hess family will receive friends on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 from 5 to 8 pm in the Lexington Avenue Snyder Funeral Home. A funeral service honoring Megan’s life will be held on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 11 a.m. Pastor Miquel will speak. Burial will follow in Bunkerhill Cemetery.

Contributions in her memory may be made to the family to be forwarded on to Ohio Lion’s District 13-OH-2 STEPS (Pediatric Cancer Fund).

