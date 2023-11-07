MADISON TOWNSHIP — Daniel Fletcher won a tight four-way race for the Madison Township trustee seat with a term commencing Jan. 1, 2024.

Fletcher defeated incumbent Cathy Swank by a margin of 102 votes according to final, unofficial vote totals from the Richland County Board of Elections.

He earned 34% of the vote with Swank earning 30%. Candidates Chris Adams and Jack Collins won 16% and 18%, respectively. 1,016 of 2,977 total votes went to Fletcher.

“I’m delighted to rejoin the board and very grateful to everyone who voted for me,” the 66-year-old said. “I think many voters and community leaders appreciated my approach and knowledge as a businessman.”

Fletcher last served on the trustee board from 2012 to 2021. He is a self-employed bricklayer and has lived in Madison Township for 50 years.

“I’m looking forward to returning to the board and working with Tom Craft again,” he said. “And I’m eager to work with fiscal officer Leanna Rhodes and trustee Jim Houser.”

Fletcher said one of his goals once he takes office on Jan. 1 is to ensure the township takes care of its fiscal caution status with the Ohio Auditor of State.

“Tom Craft and I were sort of baptized by fire in 2012 because the township wasn’t in great shape,” he said. “Managing a township is like managing a business — a big business.”

During Fletcher’s previous terms as trustee, he also served on the Richland County Township Association executive board and Richland County Regional Planning committee.

He said during a meet the candidates night before the election that he wants to work with

Richland County Regional Planning and the Ohio Department of Transportation to improve traffic signals in the township.

“A left turn lane on Route 430 and Stewart Road is quite a safety issue,” he said. “I think we should also have a left turn arrow at McElroy and Ashland Road. We’ve got to work on safe routes to school.”

The former trustee also said he knows many county officials and leaders that could help the township if they needed it.

“Obviously, I want to help my community, but we might need help from people higher up, and that’s where the network comes in,” he said. “If I don’t know the answer, I’m not afraid to ask someone I know.”

Fletcher thanked everyone who voted for him and said he is looking forward to being more involved in the township again.

Madison Township trustees will be paid $15,104 in 2024. Salaries will increase annually at 1.75% through 2028.