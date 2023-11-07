Donna Mae Musick, age 90, of Mansfield, passed away early Monday morning, November 6, 2023, at the home of her daughter.

She was born January 28, 1933, in Mansfield, Ohio, to the late Lottie Mae (Strohminger) and Donald Devur Closson. On October 2, 1951, she married Kenneth Musick and became a full-time homemaker. Donna was the ultimate caregiver, caring for everyone else but remained independent and preferred to be the caregiver, not the care receiver. Birthday gatherings and holidays were made extra special due to her touch. She decorated her home for every holiday.

Donna relished being outdoors and she would spend hours tending to her beautiful flower garden. She had a special passion for bunnies and they adorned many places inside and outside her home. Donna was very active throughout her life, even riding the rides at Cedar Point at age 75. She was very involved in her grandchildren’s sports, attended all their games and was their biggest fan.

Donna is survived by two children, Patricia Eith and Rick (Karla) Musick; five grandchildren, Nathan (Shanah) Eith, Kyle Eith, Corey Eith, Brad (Shanna) Eith and Krystin (Joe) Stotts; six great-grandchildren, Zoey, Ben and Ronan Stotts, and Laiken, Isaiah, and Mila Eith; a brother, John Closson; and a niece, Samantha.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Musick in 2020; daughter, Debra Musick; and sister-in-law, Mary Lou Closson.

The family will receive friends from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Sunday, November 12, 2023, at Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 S. Lexington-Springmill Rd. The funeral service conducted by Pastor Les Vnasdale will be held in the funeral home on Monday at 10:00 a.m. She will be laid to rest beside her husband in Mansfield Memorial Park.

Words of condolence may be expressed at www.wappner.com

Funeral Home: Wappner Funeral Directors-Ontario

Website: www.wappner.com