MANSFIELD — Friday the 13th was a lucky day for Chris and Holly Troupe.

That’s when the owners of The Boot Life opened for their first day of business in a new space.

The store relocated to 115 Park Avenue West last month after almost nine years on Fourth Street. The Troupes hosted a brief ribbon cutting celebration Friday to celebrate.

“We really were intentional that we wanted to stay in Mansfield,” Holly said.











































Chris and Holly Troupe pose for a photo at The Boot Life, their footwear and western wear store in 115 Park Avenue West.

“What we had found is we were growing to a point that the former location on Fourth Street could no longer support us.”

The store’s new locale is the former home of the Fresh Start Resale Store, which closed in August.

Once the Troupes learned that space was available, they knew it was the right fit.

“I’m really excited to be a part of what’s happening in the Imagination District on Park Avenue,” Holly said.

Holly said the business outgrew the couple’s initial goals in just a year and a half. Moving a bigger space is the first step in their new 10-year plan.

The couple said the larger storefront, private parking lot and location on a busy street will help them better serve customers.

Chris said the new place allows them to unload shipments in the back of the store without disturbing customers.

“I just want to say thank you for the years that we’ve been supported. People have prayed for us, they have helped us they have supported us with their dollars and we do not forget that,” Chris said during a ribbon cutting Friday.

“We’re honored to be here on Park Avenue and we’re excited about the future.”

Living The Boot Life

When the Troupes opened The Boot Life, their goal was to provide a retail option for locals to spend their money in town.

“We always wanted to invest in Mansfield,” Chris said. “When we opened nine years ago, we knew that this community needed good quality footwear. So many people had to drive out of town to go find good quality work boots and western wear.”

Since then, The Boot Life has served customers from 47 states. But Holly said supporting local employers is still the “bread and butter” of the business. The Boot Life supplies safety-toed footwear for multiple local factories.

“If they require safety toe or met guard, even some that require a CSA, which is a puncture-resistant outsole, we can curate that inventory and work with them to make sure they have what they need,” Holly said.

In addition to a wide selection of boots for men, women and kids, the store also carries jeans, casual apparel and a small jewelry selection.

“Each person lives their own boot life, so we try to match what they need,” Chris said.

For the Troupes, living the boot life means showing up and being there for their neighbors.

“You guys have constantly invested in your business, but also in the community,” said Jodie Perry, chief operating officer of the Richland Area Chamber & Economic Development said during the ribbon cutting.

Perry said she’s excited to see The Boot Life expand its business on Fourth Street. She’s also happy to know the store’s former space won’t be empty.

Retro boutique Uncommon Nostalgia is tripling its size by taking over The Boot Life’s former Fourth Street site.