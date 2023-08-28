MANSFIELD — The Boot Life LLC is ready to size up its space after nearly nine years on West 4th Street.

Co-owner and “boot boss” Holly Troupe said she and her husband Chris have been considering a move for more than a year.

“We’re hitting a place in this location where it’s more difficult to expand,” she said. “So we wanted to think about other options of how to remain in our community and support our employers and workers in this area with the supplies they need.”

The Boot Life® announced this month that it will be moving to 115 Park Ave. West by the holiday season, likely by November.

“We intend to move in by November 1, or sooner if possible,” Troupe said.

Fresh Start Resale Store has operated in that space since January 2022 and announced on its Facebook page that the store will close on Aug. 25.

The Boot Life’s customer parking lot will be located to the west of its new building.

Once the Troupes learned that space was available, they knew it was the right fit.

“I’m really excited to be a part of what’s happening in the Imagination District on Park Avenue,” Holly Troupe said. “And we’ll have a dedicated parking lot for customers, and a shipping/ receiving area.”

The retail floor will be 2,700 square feet at the new location, which is the combined space of The Boot Life’s current areas for merchandise, offices, break room and storage.

Christopher Troupe said moving to Park Avenue West will be convenient for customers in surrounding counties to visit the store.

“It will be very easy coming in from Ontario or from our highways,” he said. “We are centrally located and you can get to it very easily.”

Holly Troupe said the team hopes to open its Park Ave. West building by early November.

“We are planning on closing for three days to complete the move, which we’ll announce when we get there,” she said. “But we’ll still be open for people who need work boots.”



Troupe said customers who need new boots for work can call or message the store at 419-522-1630 or on Facebook for help.

The moving sale runs through Sept. 2 and includes 35% off the lowest marked price in select styles of footwear, apparel and accessories. The sale only applies to in-stock items bought in-store.

“We’ve got Western boots, denim for men and women and a lot of really great sales going on here,” Troupe said.

The moving sale will only be at The Boot Life’s location at 36 W. 4th St. Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays–Fridays and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays.

“We love it here, but we have grown quite a bit,” Holly Troupe said. “This is an opportunity to take that next step in our growth while also maintaining and growing relationships with all of our customers and suppliers.

“We’re excited about this next chapter and I can only imagine what a future Boot Life block party will look like.”