ROCKY RIVER — Music boomed inside Mansfield Senior’s locker room, the heavy base line punctuated every so often by bursts of exuberant laughter.

Senior High had just put the finishing touches on a resounding 55-21 win over Rocky River in the Division III, Region 10 quarterfinals, capping a tumultuous 36 hours that included a change of venue and a surprise last-minute announcement that fans would not be permitted inside Rocky River Stadium.

Mansfield Senior quarterback Duke Reese had the best game of his career in the playoff win at Rocky River.

















































































A team that has overcome adversity all season circled the wagons one more time.

“It’s been a long week for us,” said senior captain Ahmaan Thomas, a look of relief creeping across his face. “We wanted to come out here and play for our city.

“It was tough for us, but we wanted to do this for all the people who couldn’t be here.”

The fourth-seeded Tygers (10-2) were in line to host Friday’s game, but security concerns forced school administrators to cancel classes Friday and move the game from Arlin Field to Rocky River. That decision was made Thursday evening — about 24 hours before kickoff.

The call to keep fans away wasn’t made until Friday afternoon.

“We got the news at about 12:45,” Senior High coach Chioke Bradley said. “We had an unbelievable amount of support from the community.

“I’m so proud of these guys. They wanted to play for their city and for their family members who couldn’t be here.”

The empty stadium was eerily reminiscent of the pandemic-altered season of 2020. Only game-day personnel and a handful of school officials were allowed inside the stadium, along with cheerleaders and the Senior High band.

“It’s been crazy, but Tyger football definitely stayed together. We played as a brotherhood,” senior quarterback and captain Duke Reese said. “Unfortunately, it had to be this way, but we got it done.”

A two-year starter, Reese played perhaps his best game as a Tyger. The left-hander completed 12-of-13 passes for 157 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 121 yards and two touchdowns on just seven carries.

“Duke did a great job tonight, running and throwing,” Bradley said.

Reese was one of three Tygers to rush for more than 100 yards. Zyion Brown led the way with 124 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries, while Jamier Petty added 103 yards and a score on eight attempts.

Senior High piled up 360 yards on the ground on just 37 carries, averaging 9.7 yards per carry.

We were explosive tonight, definitely,” Reese said. “We played together as brothers. Our offensive line was explosive all night.”

Senior receiver Amarr Davis, who has battled injuries during the second half of the season, completed the career triple crown when he caught his 21st touchdown pass late in the second quarter.

Davis now owns Senior High’s career marks in receptions, receiving yards and touchdown catches.

“It means a lot,” Davis said. “I’m just glad I can perform for the city.”

Mansfield Senior will play top-seeded Toledo Central Catholic in the regional semifinals next week at a site to be determined. The Fighting Irish, who dropped to Division III this year after winning the Division II state title last fall, beat Defiance 41-26 on Friday night.

“We’re looking forward to it,” Thomas said. “That is what the playoffs are all about, facing challenges.”

In the meantime, Senior High will enjoy Friday’s win.

“Our guys did a really really good job of coming out and playing inspired Tyger football,” Bradley said. “We overcame a ton of adversity.

“We had an unbelievable moment when we prayed and touched each other and God was working in the room. We came over here and did his work.”