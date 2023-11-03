MANSFIELD — District officials closed Mansfield City Schools on Friday and moved the Tygers’ football playoff game to Rocky River on Friday night after police were notified Thursday of two threats to “shoot up” the high school during the day and Arlin Field at night.

The threats came several days after two teens were shot to death and four others wounded during a Halloween party Oct. 28 on Fendale Avenue. That event that was attended by as many as 50 people.

No arrests had been made from that double homicide as of Friday morning. It’s not known if Thursday’s threats are related to the shooting at the party.

According to a press release from Mansfield police chief Keith Porch, the first threat was received around 1:15 p.m.

“Immediately, officers began working leads and by 1:25 p.m. the student had been both identified and taken into custody,” Porch said.

Porch said the student admitted to making the threats, but said it was in retaliation

for a comment made about him by another student.

Porch said the student stated he had no intentions of committing the act. Criminal charges are currently being sought, the chief said.

While conducting the first investigation, officers received a second set of potential threats regarding a shooting at the playoff football game scheduled for Friday night at Arlin Field.

After investigating all aspects of the statements made and the sources, the threats

could not be validated, the chief said.

“Because of these recent threats, school administrators decided to cancel today’s

classes and also move tonight’s football game to Rocky River High School. Mansfield

police will be on hand at tonight’s game in Rocky River merely to assure everyone’s

safety,” Porch said.

Porch said it was the students’ diligence and willingness to assist that brought these threats to light.

“Because of that, officers were able to respond as quickly as they did. Again, anyone who hears or sees threats or potentially violent activity, please call your local law enforcement agency immediately,” the chief said.

Killed at the party were Brandon Collins, 18, and Jarmel Boyd, 17, according to the Richland County Coroner’s Office, the 10th and 11th homicides Mansfield police have handled in 2023.

The ages of the wounded victims ranged from 14 to 19 years of age, according to police.