This story has been updated to reflect that all Mansfield City Schools are now closed on Friday.

MANSFIELD — All Mansfield City Schools are closed Friday and a playoff game at Arlin Field has been moved due to potential security concerns, according to district communications.

Supt. Stan Jefferson sent out an automated alert Thursday announcing the closure of the middle and high school at approximately 5:30 p.m. Less than two hours later, another message went out alerting families that all buildings will be closed.

“The safety and security of our students and staff is our highest priority. We have been made aware of a potential security concern,” Jefferson wrote in the automated alert.

Further explanation for the districtwide closure was not provided. District officials could not be reached for comment.

Jefferson’s message also stated that the district is conducting a thorough investigation with the Mansfield Police Department.

“We will provide updates as more information becomes available,” he wrote. “We recognize the impact of such decisions and sincerely appreciate your patience and understanding.”

Friday’s Division III playoff football game is being moved to Rocky River High School, according to an announcement on the district’s website.

All tickets will be honored and can still be purchased online and at the gate.