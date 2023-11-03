ONTARIO — Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference co-champs Ontario and Shelby brought home the hardware.

A total of 21 players from the two teams earned spots on the All-MOAC football team, including a combined nine first-teamers.

For Ontario, Brayden Robinson, Grason Bias, Trey Booker, Bodpegn Miller and Chase Studer were selected to the first team. They were joined by Shelby’s Eli Schwemley, Issaiah Ramsey, Brayden DeVito and Miles Swisher.

Galion’s Holden Hunter, Linkon Tyrrell, Landon Campbell, Gabe Ivy and Carson Frankhouse also were first-team picks. Other first-teamers were Highland’s Dane Nauman and Landon Hayes, Marion Harding’s Michael Williams and Justin Long, Pleasant’s Brady Henry, Sam Mentzer and Connor Smith and River Valley’s Ethan Lyon Kayan Shidone and Tyson Waddle.

Ontario’s second-team picks included Ryder Hensley, Landon Sowards, Quinton Frankhouse and Dylan Floyd. Shelby’s Kasper Marten, Isaiah Beck, Xadrin Ream, Casey Lantz, Nic Eyster and Skyler Winters were also second-team selections.

Galion’s Alex Griffith, Jimmy Hardy and Braxton Prosser and Clear Fork’s Jay Jackson and Kasey Swank were selected to the second team. Other second-teamers were Highland’s Zach Church Hayden Kline and Kolton Stover, Marion Harding’s Marquis Long, Pleasant’s Nathan Wansik, Landon O’Donnell and Jace Trachtenberg and River Valley’s Jared Slone and Chase Ebert.

Honorable-mention picks were Clear Fork’s Evan Tahmalwash, Galion’s Hunter Miniard, Ontario’s Craig Powers, Shelby’s Mason Vent, Highland’s Kadyn Reichenbach, Marion Harding’s Alex Stokes, Pleasant’s Aiden Smith and River Valley’s Carter Creeden.