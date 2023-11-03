MANSFIELD — No fans from either school district will be permitted to attend Friday night’s Division III, Region 10 high school football playoff game with Mansfield Senior playing at Rocky River High School.

The game was originally scheduled for Arlin Field, with the Tygers hosting as the higher-seeded team.

Due to security concerns, local officials made the decision to move the contest to Rocky River High School, with a law enforcement presence provided by Mansfield City Police.

However, the latest announcement was made at 1:52 p.m. Friday by Mansfield City Schools superintendent Stan Jefferson.

Jefferson’s entire announcement is below:

Dear Mansfield Community,

We want to inform you that, in the interest of safety, no fans from either district will be permitted at tonight’s football game. This decision was made in collaboration with the OHSAA and both district superintendents.

Though we share your disappointment, you can still watch the game live at this link or listen to the audio broadcast at this link.

Thank you for your understanding and support.

Go Tygers!

Stan Jefferson

Superintendent

Mansfield City Schools

The fourth-seeded Tygers (9-2) will take on the No. 5-seed Pirates (10-1) at 7 p.m.

The winner will challenge the victor of tonight’s contest pitting No. 9 seed Defiance (8-3) at top-seeded Toledo Central Catholic (11-0).