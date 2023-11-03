It was a tough night for Springfield Local which was overmatched by Danville in this 32-6 verdict.

Danville opened with an 8-0 advantage over Springfield Local through the first quarter.

The Blue Devils opened a giant 16-0 gap over the Tigers at the intermission.

Danville pulled to a 24-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Blue Devils held on with an 8-6 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Recently on Oct. 20, Danville squared off with East Knox in a football game.

