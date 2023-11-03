Columbian rushed to an early advantage and ran away for a 55-35 win over Ontario for an Ohio high school football victory on Nov. 3.

Columbian opened with a 20-0 advantage over Ontario through the first quarter.

The dynamic altered in the second quarter as the Warriors inched back to a 27-14 deficit.

Columbian jumped to a 47-28 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Tornadoes got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with an 8-7 edge.

Recently on Oct. 20, Ontario squared off with Highland in a football game.

