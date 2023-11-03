Northmor dismissed Trimble by a 31-6 count on Nov. 3 in Ohio football.

Northmor opened with a 7-0 advantage over Trimble through the first quarter.

The Golden Knights opened a thin 21-6 gap over the Tomcats at the intermission.

Northmor roared to a 28-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Golden Knights held on with a 3-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 20, Northmor faced off against Loudonville.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

