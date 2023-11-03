Garaway took control early and methodically pulled away to beat East Knox 49-7 in Ohio high school football action on Nov. 3.

Garaway opened with a 14-0 advantage over East Knox through the first quarter.

The Pirates’ offense breathed fire in front for a 42-0 lead over the Bulldogs at the intermission.

The dynamic altered in the third quarter as East Knox inched back to a 42-7 deficit.

The Pirates held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Recently on Oct. 20, East Knox squared off with Danville in a football game.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.