Shelby dominated Van Wert 71-41 on Nov. 3 in Ohio football action.

Shelby opened with a 21-20 advantage over Van Wert through the first quarter.

The Whippets opened a close 42-34 gap over the Cougars at the intermission.

Shelby roared to a 64-34 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Whippets and the Cougars each scored in the fourth quarter.

Recently on Oct. 20, Shelby squared off with Pleasant in a football game.

