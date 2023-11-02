In the late afternoon of Wednesday, November 1, 2023, Phillip Edward Gardner, Sr., 87 of Iberia was released from his earthly body and united with his loving wife Joan where they joined hands and walked the golden streets together.

Phillip was born in Delaware, on June 18, 1936, to the late Robert and Lena (Hobson) Gardner. He would later meet Joan Bartholomew, and on July 8, 1957, they would marry, spending 65 loving years of marriage together before Joan’s passing earlier this year on January 8, 2023.

A man of valor and courage, Phillip would serve his Country honorably in the United States Army, serving during the Korean War. Upon returning home, Phillip worked as a lift truck operator at Galion Dresser. He was employed there for the next 27 years before his retirement.

Phillip was a faithful member of the Windfall Emanuel United Church of Christ. He served as a board member for many years and took part in the Monday Night Dart Ball League. Being a man of faith, Phillip wanted to spread the gospel, and he did so through his two mission trips with Work and Witness to Arizona and Trinidad y Tobago.

Between work, raising his three boys, attending all their sporting events, and being involved with his church, Phillip managed to find time serving on the Iberia Fire Department and later becoming a founding member of the Iberia emergency squad. In his limited free time, he enjoyed gearing up and going rabbit hunting.

Phillip leaves three sons to cherish his memories: Mitchell (Jackie) Gardner of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania, Phillip “Ed” Gardner II of Galion, and David Gardner of Mansfield; grandchildren: Mitchell Gardner II, Brandi (Nicholas) Sharrar, Taylor (C.J.) Baird, and Tanesha (Jarod) Pickering; and 6 great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, and loving wife Joan, Phillip was welcomed home by his sisters: Jane VanVorhees, Marjorie Martin, Marilyn Zeger, and Erma Jean Poast; and his brothers: Joseph, Don, Tom, Dallas, Richard, and Franklin Gardner.

Friends may call on Monday, November 6, 2023, from 12:00pm to 2:00pm, at Mark A. Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 303 Portland Way North, Galion. The funeral service will follow immediately with Rev. Loyd Caudill and Rev. Dreama Caudill officiating. Burial will take place at Iberia Cemetery where full military honors will be performed by the United States Army, and the Morrow County Veterans Group.

Memorial contributions may be made to Southern Care Hospice, in care of the funeral home.

The family of Phillip E. Gardner, Sr. would like to thank the caring staff of Woodside Village and Southern Care Hospice for their extraordinary care.

Those wishing to share a memory of Phillip or send condolences to the Gardner family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com.

The Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 303 Portland Way North, Galion is honored to serve the family of Phillip Edward Gardner, Sr.

Funeral Home: Mark A. Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home; Galion

Website: www.masfh.com