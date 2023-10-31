Michael Lee, 77, of Lucas, passed away on Monday, October 30, 2023, after a year and a half illness.

Mike was the middle son of Robert E. Lee and Treva (Miles) Lee of Mansfield. he was born August 4, 1946, and was a member of the Mansfield Sr. High Class of 1964.

Mike spent close to 50 years working in the grocery business, starting at Frizzles, Uncle Bill’s, T&A, and finally retiring from Foodtown. He was like so many other co-workers that didn’t know a stranger and was always ready to help the customers.

Over the years. Mike enjoyed golfing, bowling, and horseshoes. Then his job as a dad and grandpa took over his spare time. He loved his family and spending time watching them play sports and the time he could babysit from the time when they were little.

Mike married his wife, Evelyn (Shenberger) Lee and they celebrated 50 years on March 18, 2023.

He is survived by his wife Evelyn; daughters, Stephanie Lee and Laura (Scott Smith) Weisman; granddaughters, Celeste (Niles) Peoples and Allison (Gavin Slaton) Weisman; great-grandson, Grayson and grandson, Jaxon, who is due any time; brother, John (Faye) Lee; and several nephews, a niece; cousins; and many friends.

Mike was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Robert E. Lee; grandparents; in-laws, Virgil and Marcella Shenberger; and numerous aunts, uncles and dear friends.

Calling hours will be from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Friday, November 3, 2023, at Werner-Gompf Funeral Services, ltd, 1106 Park Avenue East, Mansfield. funeral services will follow at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Carol Kilgore officiating. Burial will be at Mt. Zion Cemetery, Lucas.

The family asks that instead of flowers, donations may be made to the Monroe Fire and Rescue Department, in care of Evelyn Lee, P.O. Box 5, Lucas, Ohio 44843.

Mike’s family wish to thank Ohio Health and Avita hospitals for their excellent care, their nursing staff, and our home aides and therapist that provided such good care. Joann, Jessica, Dennis, Kennedy, Brittany, Michelle, Brooklyn, Michele, Georgia, and Angie, you are all truly a blessing to us.

Online condolences at www.wernergompf.com

Funeral Home: Werner-Gompf Funeral Services, ltd.

Website: www.wernergompf.com