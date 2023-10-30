Emma Mae (Holmes) Lucas, 88, of Mansfield, went to be with her Lord and Savior, on Saturday, October 28, 2023, while surrounded by her family.

Emma was born February 2, 1935, in Moscow, TN, to Gid and Louise (Holmes) Warren. She loved her family, and she loved the Lord. She enjoyed going to church, most recently to Walker Lake Baptist Church. Emma loved and cared for her many animals and she also enjoyed gardening and fishing.

She is survived by her loving husband, H. Gene Lucas; children, Glenda Parker, Guy Hoffman, Carol (Rocky) Miller, Rick (Renee) Hoffman, and Deborah Hoffman; step-children, William H. (Debbie) Lucas, Carol (Randy) Bland, Linda (Jon) Walter, Randy Lucas, and Dawn (Truman) Geiman; numerous grandchildren, including special granddaughter, Crystal (Brian) Kimble; numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; 11 step-grandchildren; 19 step-great-grandchildren; and five step-great-great-grandchildren, including one on the way.

Emma was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Van Hoffman; granddaughter, Sarah Hoffman; grandson, Cole Parker; brothers, Harry Warren and Jessie Warren; son-in-law, Bud Parker; daughters-in-law, Linda Hoffman and Dianne Gerhart; and step-grandson, Brock Chaney.

Calling hours will be from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Friday, November 3, 2023, at Walker Lake Baptist Church, 1602 Walker Lake Road, Mansfield. Funeral services will follow at 12:00 p.m. at the church with Pastor Jack Williams and Pastor Earl Eikler officiating. Burial will be in Mansfield Memorial Park at a later date.

Werner-Gompf Funeral Services, ltd, 1106 Park Avenue East, Mansfield, is handling the arrangements.

