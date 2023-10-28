MANSFIELD — Audio from a 911 call released by local authorities illuminates the chaos at the scene of a double homicide late Friday night.

Mansfield Police are investigating the shooting, which led to the deaths of two teenagers.

According to law enforcement, the incident took place at 11:40 p.m. in the area of 810 Ferndale Road. Police were summoned to the scene after a number of calls about shots fired and people running from the area.

The victims of the double homicide were 17 and 18 years of age. Their identities have not yet been released.

Others were also shot at the scene, with those victims of the felonious assaults ranging from 14 to 19 years of age.

A video with the call audio and transcript is below. Listener discretion is advised. Certain portions of the call have been cut or muted due to profanity or to protect the privacy of potential minors at the scene.

In the audio, an unidentified caller states that two people ran into his room after being shot, followed by several other individuals.

The dispatcher advised the caller to get a towel and put pressure on the gunshot wound.

“I’m scared to go out there ma’am,” the caller responded. “I’m scared to go out there, out in the living room.”

The caller confirmed to the dispatcher that the incident broke out during a party, which he described as “a small get-together.”

He told the dispatcher he did not know the identity of the shooter because he was in his room when shots broke out.

“As soon as shots started firing, a whole crowd of people started running into my room and jumping out the window,” he stated.

Upon arrival at the residence, officers discovered four gunshot victims. Two victims were taken to a local hospital. Two victims were pronounced deceased at the residence.

A hospital called and stated a gunshot victim had been brought to the ER in a personal vehicle, police stated. As the investigation proceeded during interviews with a few witnesses it was learned one of them had also been shot.

“We are asking for the help of the community in identifying the suspects in these

heinous crimes,” stated Lt. Robert J. Skropits.

These two deaths bring the total of homicides to 11 this year in Mansfield.

The Coroner’s Office responded to the scene and took the two deceased persons to have a forensic examination done.

The Mansfield Police Lab along with Detectives processed the crime scene.

Numerous pieces of evidence were collected along with numerous guns and drugs.

A group of subjects fled the scene on foot and in vehicles from witness accounts. Subjects at the party were not able to give a good description of the suspect or suspects or any vehicles.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Det. Sgt. Jered Kingsborough at 419-755-9729 or Det. Korey Kaufman at 419-755-9748 with any information about the suspects.