MANSFIELD — Mansfield Police are again asking for the public’s help on information connected to a Friday night shooting that led to the deaths of two teenagers and at least three more wounded.

According to a press release, the incident took place at 11:40 p.m. in the area of 410 Ferndale Drive. Police were summoned to the scene after a number of calls about shots fired and people running from the area.

Upon arrival at the residence, officers discovered four gunshot victims. Two victims were taken to a local hospital. Two victims were pronounced deceased at the residence.

A hospital called and stated a gunshot victim had been brought to the ER in a personal vehicle, police stated. As the investigation proceeded during interviews with a few witnesses it was learned one of them had also been shot.

“We are asking for the help of the community in identifying the suspects in these

heinous crimes,” stated Lt. Robert J. Skropits.

These two deaths bring the total of homicides to 11 this year in Mansfield.

The Coroner’s Office responded to the scene and took the two deceased persons to have a forensic examination done.

The victims of the double homicide were 17 and 18 years of age. The victims of the felonious assaults ranged from 14 to 19 years of age.

The Mansfield Police Lab along with Detectives processed the crime scene.

Numerous pieces of evidence were collected along with numerous guns and drugs.

A group of subjects fled the scene on foot and in vehicles from witness accounts. Subjects at the party were not able to give a good description of the suspect or suspects or any vehicles.

Please contact Det. Sgt. Jered Kingsborough at 419-755-9729 or Det. Korey Kaufman

at 419-755-9748 with any information about the suspects.