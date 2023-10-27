A swift early pace pushed Columbian past Ashland Friday 49-21 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 27.

The first quarter gave Columbian a 14-0 lead over Ashland.

The Tornadoes fought to a 35-0 halftime margin at the Arrows’ expense.

Ashland stemmed the tide in the third quarter by closing the gap to 42-13.

The Tornadoes enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Arrows’ 8-7 advantage in the final quarter.

Recently on Oct. 13, Columbian squared off with Norwalk in a football game.

