Highland finally found a way to top Liberty-Benton 21-17 on Oct. 27 in Ohio football action.

Tough to find an edge early, Highland and Liberty-Benton fashioned a 7-7 stalemate through the first quarter.

Both teams were shutout in the second quarter.

The scoreboard showed Liberty-Benton with a 17-7 lead over Highland heading into the third quarter.

The Eagles had the advantage to start the final quarter, but the Fighting Scots won the session and the game with a 14-0 performance.

Recently on Oct. 13, Highland squared off with Clear Fork in a football game.

