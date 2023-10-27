West Holmes notched a win against Bryan 70-50 on Oct. 27 in Ohio football action.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 14-14 duel in the first quarter.

The Knights fought to a 42-28 halftime margin at the Golden Bears’ expense.

West Holmes pulled to a 56-36 lead heading into the final quarter.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the final quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 13, West Holmes faced off against New Philadelphia.

