Murray S. Brandenburg Jr., age 93, of Mansfield passed away Tuesday, October 24, 2023, at his home.

Born Murray Sylvester Brandenburg Jr. on April 8, 1930, in Canton, Ohio, to the late Mary (Davidson) and Murray Sylvester Brandenburg Sr. Known affectionately to many as “Bud” or “Breeze” he retired as President and General Manager of Pepsi-Cola Company after 32 years of service working in both Canton and Mansfield. He was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Canton and Canton Masonic Lodge for 70 years.

On September 23, 1950, he married Donna Moorehouse, and they recently celebrated 73 years of marriage. He and his wife were members of Westbrook Country Club for 52 years and Bud served as Past President and Board Member. He was a member of the 51 Club and Mansfield Rotary. Bud was an avid golfer, playing courses all over the world. He was an amazing athlete and in 1950 was a pitcher in the St. Louis Cardinal’s farm system.

He is survived by his wife of 73 years, Donna Brandenburg; son, John M. (Karen) Brandenburg of MI; daughter, Debra (Brent) Bechtol of Mansfield; six grandchildren, Bryan (Allison) Brandenburg, Rhett (Carrie) Brandenburg, Marissa (Vincent) Gubin, Mark (Brittany) Bechtol, John (Bobbie) Brandenburg and Paige (Mike) Stafford; ten great-grandchildren; a sister-in-law, Alice Martinez; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Barbara (Bob) Ashby; and brother-in-law, John Moorehouse.

The family will receive friends from 1:00-2:00 p.m. on Friday, October 27, 2023, at Wappner Funeral Directors-Ontario, 100 S. Lexington-Springmill Road. The funeral will follow at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Tony Pingitore officiating. He will be laid to rest in Mansfield Memorial Park.

