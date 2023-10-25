EDITOR’S NOTE: This short summary was provided by Tonya Winningham, a 2nd grade teacher at Stingel Elementary in Ontario.

ONTARIO — What do you do when you get enough pumpkins for each 1st grader to have one?

You think of a project of course.

The first grade team was fortunate to have pumpkins donated to the grade level by Jeff and Connie Wall, the owners of Tee Pee Family Campground.

So, the teachers decided to have their students and families get a little creative.

Since all first grade classes have been learning about characters and settings in reading, each child received a pumpkin to design a pumpkin to look like their favorite book character.

They also completed a short report that with title of the book, the name of the character, describe the characters traits, and why they chose this character.

First grade students (and their parents) are very creative. Way to go families!

