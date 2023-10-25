LOUDONVILLE – The Ohio Theatre in Loudonville will be hosting a hilarious night of entertainment featuring Scriptless in Seattle, a live improvised comedy troupe comprised mostly of young performers.

This show, which will take place on Saturday, Nov. 4 at 7 p.m., has never been performed before and will never be performed again.

Every line, sound, and motion is made up entirely on the spot and fills a unique niche of family-friendly improvised sketch comedy that the whole family can enjoy.

“This is not your typical improv comedy show.” says group manager Justin Folger (age 23). “We write multi-song musicals on the fly — never knowing when the music is going to start!”

Folger has been performing with and managing Scriptless in Seattle for 5 years.

“It’s special what we do because it’s never the same show — ever,” Folger said. “I’ve done four shows in one day before (In four separate states!) not one of them was even similar.

“That’s the beauty of improv. Every show we put on is brand new, every time.”

Scriptless in Seattle was founded in 2019 at a small talent show in northeast Ohio. In the wings of the high school auditorium, the rag-tag group of performers were approached by the emcees and asked, “what should we introduce you as?”

After much discussion, the group decided on a pun: “Scriptless in Seattle.” Now, the group travels around the Midwest, Appalachians, and mid-Atlantic entertaining audiences of all ages.

“Loudonville should expect high-quality family-friendly entertainment,” says Charlie Hubbell (age 21), comedian with Scriptless in Seattle.

“We take suggestions from the audience and use them to create improvised musicals, film noirs, game shows, and we’ll even serenade individual members of the audience — all composed on the spot.”

The group draws inspiration from the hit British and American TV show, Whose Line is it Anyway.

Many of the sketches will be familiar to audience members familiar with the show.

“If you like ‘Whose Line,’ you’re in for a real treat!” Hubbell said.

Scriptless in Seattle is being sponsored by the Loudonville Theatre & Arts Committee, a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that helps The Ohio Theatre.

Tickets for general admission are only $15 Adults, $12 Seniors, $10 Students 5-18 with 4 and under free.

Tickets can be purchased at www.theohiotheatre.com, by calling the Box Office at 419-994 3750 or at the door beginning an hour before the event.

More information on the group and the performers can be found at ScriptlessInSeattle.com.