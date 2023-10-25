Charlotte Langner, 94, passed away Tuesday morning, October 24, 2023, at her home in Mansfield, Ohio. Charlotte was born on November 5, 1928, to Erich and Alma Salzbrunn in the village of Waldenberg-Dittersbach, in the former German province of Silesia. Starting in 1939, Charlotte and her family would begin to endure the effects of a World War: the loss of Charlotte’s father, Erich, the hardships of day-to-day living during wartime and the expulsion of Charlotte, her younger brother, Wilfried, and her mother, Alma, from their home in Waldenberg to Stollberg, Germany.

Despite all the turmoil, hardships, personal indignities and sacrifices created by the war, Charlotte was always able to keep an indomitable spirit of kindness and devotion to family and friends that would serve her well for the rest of her life. In 1948, while working for a farming family in the Stollberg area, Charlotte met Rudolf Langner whom she would marry on October 31, 1953. In 1955, uncertain economic conditions in Germany forced Charlotte and Rudolf to make the difficult decision to move to Canada, leaving homeland, family and friends behind. Their only child, Frank, was born in 1957. After a short time in Canada, Charlotte and Rudolf arrived in the Mansfield area in 1959.

Charlotte was a devoted wife and loving mother to her family. Family birthdays or special occasions would be celebrated by a delicious meal of “roladen und sauerkraut” followed by chocolate buttercream cake or one of many other dishes she loved to cook. Charlotte was an avid gardener, planting and maintaining flowers and garden beds at the different homes where her family lived. She was an active member of the Mansfield Liederkranz where she met many friends and on most dance nights could be found on the dance floor enjoying waltzes and foxtrots. Being a music aficionado, Charlotte loved classical and many contemporary styles of music. Charlotte was also an active member of St. Peter’s Evangelical Lutheran Church.

Charlotte is preceded in death by her parents, Erich and Alma (Kunert) Salzbrunn; her husband, Rudolf Langner; her brother, Wilfried (Thea) Salzbrunn; and brother-in-law, Heinz Langner.

Charlotte is survived by her son, Frank Langner of Westerville, Ohio; sister-in-law, Erica (Guenter) Buettner of Dusseldorf, Germany; and several nephews and nieces in Germany. Special gratitude and thanks to close family friends, Debbie Leffel and Julie Babcock; and Hattie Grice, her devoted caregiver.

It was Charlotte’s wish to have a private graveside service. She will be interned at Mansfield Memorial Park in Ontario. Memorial contributions in Charlotte’s honor can be made to OhioHealth Hospice 335 Glessner Ave., Mansfield, OH 44903 for their dedication and devotion in their care of Charlotte in her last few weeks. Wappner Funeral Directors-Ontario is honored to serve the family.

