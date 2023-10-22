MANSFIELD — The Final Contestant, a feature film that began production in and around the Mansfield area earlier this year, is set to premiere on Nov. 3 at 5:30 p.m.

The motion picture, which bears a heavy focus on bullying awareness, will premiere at Crossroads on Park Avenue West in Mansfield.

The Final Contestant, a Heart of Ohio Films production, was written by Kelby King from Mansfield and boasts a diverse cast of both professional and local actors.

“My vision for this movie was to shed light on bullying across all ages,” King said. “I’ve been bullied. Most of us have. And it’s not something that strictly affects the lives of our youth.”

This emotional, yet comical film, centers around a middle-aged woman whose family-owned business is robbed, leaving her desperate to save it despite her recent divorce from her sharp-tongued husband, Cole.

Norah turns to her hometown for help, and plans begin for a city-wide talent show.

The news attracts the attention of two young, talented performers who in tandem face the harsh reality of bullying.

Emotions soar, yet all three individuals find the courage to look past the bullying, and ultimately, find the grace and inner-healing necessary to take their personal power back.

“With this type of film, we had to go beyond acting and find all kinds of talent,” King said. “It wasn’t hard because there are so many talented people out there.

“However, I’ll admit we purposely left talent out of the equation in some acts for comedic effect.”

Heart of Ohio Films, which is owned by King and Kimberly Miller of Mansfield, had filming locations at several businesses in the Mansfield area this past February.

Golden Poppy on Lexington Avenue in Mansfield opened its doors and allowed the production crew to vandalize the inside of the store.

“I was nervous to ask any store if we could use their space for the movie, and then on top of that, completely trash it,” King chuckled. “Golden Poppy was surprisingly very supportive of the idea!”

King edited the movie to include Golden Poppy into the storyline.

“We have always hoped Golden Poppy would be about more than just finding the right outfit or gift, but a space for community and creativity,” said Caitlin Carr, owner of Golden Poppy.

“The entire movie crew was friendly, considerate, and professional. We are honored to have been asked to be used in this film and can’t wait to see it.”

Several other Mansfield locations were instrumental in the filming of The Final Contestant, including Buckeye Imagination Museum, Braintree Business Development Center, Deja Food Eatery, Mansfield Senior High School, and WMFD TV.

“These businesses were so gracious, opened their doors to our cast and crew, and were perfect locations for the movie,” King said. “But we also had great success outside of Mansfield as well.”

Holcker Hardware in Crestline opened its doors on the final day of filming for a pivotal scene in the movie.

Likewise, Crestline Exempted Village School District was used for multiple scenes throughout the movie.

“The leadership at Crestline School District was great to work with and we even have several students and administrative members in the movie,” King said. “We transformed many of the school’s spaces to fit our needs and we had their full support.

“Both Mansfield and Crestline school systems understood and supported our mission: to spread awareness about bullying.”

Heart of Ohio Films worked with Little Chicago Pictures out of Louisville, Kentucky, which directed and produced the movie.

“Little Chicago Pictures was amazing to work with and brought their own ideas to the film,” King said. “They put a lot of creative camera work into the film and added to the comedy, which helps lift the heaviness on a sensitive subject.”

The film company also partnered with David Kirst, a well-known filmmaker in Mansfield, as well as Kyle Back of Mansfield, who was the film’s digital effects editor.

“Mansfield has mad talent, and our local actors and crew complimented those coming into Mansfield from other states,” King said. “We truly had so much support, even from our Executive Producers.

“Their generosity and support has been crucial and they will be honored and thanked at our premiere, and then after.”

Seating capacity at Crossroads is approximately 1,000 and a big turnout is expected.

American former professional boxer, James “Buster” Douglas, will be in attendance at the VIP portion of the premiere and will be available for red carpet pictures as well as a meet and greet.

“Buster Douglas told us he wants to knock out bullying, just like he knocked out Mike Tyson 33 years ago,” King chuckled.

Tickets to the premiere of The Final Contestant are available on Eventbrite (eventbrite.com) and include both general admission and VIP options.

“My hope for this movie is two-fold,” states King. “I hope the individuals who feel powerful by bullying watch this movie and feel weak, realizing their actions don’t define their victims.

“(I hope) individuals who are bullied recognize that they have the strength to heal and overcome it.”