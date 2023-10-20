Cory-Rawson controlled the scoreboard and the game in a strong 33-6 victory over Crestline in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 20.

Cory-Rawson opened with a 19-0 advantage over Crestline through the first quarter.

Neither defense permitted points in the second quarter.

Cory-Rawson roared to a 27-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the final quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Crestline faced off against Hardin Northern.

