Fredericktown collected a solid win over Centerburg in a 32-14 verdict for an Ohio high school football victory at Fredericktown High on Oct. 20.

The two teams dueled to an even start, with Fredericktown and Centerburg settling for a 7-7 first-quarter knot.

The Freddies opened an enormous 32-14 gap over the Trojans at halftime.

Both teams were shutout in the third and fourth quarters.

Last season, Centerburg and Fredericktown squared off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Centerburg High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Fredericktown faced off against East Knox and Centerburg took on Danville on Oct. 6 at Centerburg High School.

