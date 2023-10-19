School Specialty, in partnership with Spherion and local school districts, is gearing up for their highly anticipated annual event, the ‘Truckload of School Supplies’ giveaway. As the second edition of this program approaches, the focus is on highlighting the positive impact it has had in the community and building anticipation for this year and the years to come.

Alicia Lofland, the HR Manager at School Specialty, expressed her excitement about the event and emphasized the significance of the partnership between Spherion, School Specialty, and the local school districts.

“I’m looking forward to seeing the impact these supplies will have for this local school district. School Specialty donates supplies across the US, so when it’s close to home, the meaning of what we do resonates and inspires us to keep finding solutions for educators,” Lofland said.

Spherion hires students aged 16 and above to work at School Specialty during the busy summer season, providing them with valuable real-life job skills and training.

“Seasonal staffing is a big part of our success in the summer. We staff from 80 – 100 students yearly however we saw a huge decrease in student interest during and immediately after the pandemic,” Lofland said.

“We met with Spherion on a weekly basis and together we designed a plan to give back to the community while fulfilling our staffing goals. I worked closely with Spherion on marketing, the contest details and presenting the truckload of school supplies,” Lofland said.

Last year’s recipient of the ‘Truckload of School Supplies’ giveaway was Madison, a local school that garnered immense excitement from students and staff alike. The generosity extended by Spherion and School Specialty left a lasting impact on Madison, turning the donated supplies into a memorable moment during a lively pep rally.

“Once we were notified that Madison won, we wanted to plan a proper celebration to show our appreciation for Spherion and School Specialty,” Madison Comprehensive High School’s principal, Sean Conway, said.

“We also wanted to recognize the students that worked there and ultimately entered us in the raffle. Their work experience helped benefit the entire district. We did an assembly in conjunction with our fall sports celebration. It was an awesome experience for all involved,” Conway said.

Looking ahead to this year’s event, Lofland is eager to witness the positive changes these supplies will bring to the selected local school district. As School Specialty donates supplies across the country, the proximity to the community magnifies the significance of this endeavor and strengthens the commitment to finding innovative solutions for educators.

Susan Barr, part of the Inventory Department and having joined the School Specialty team in May of 2022, saw the tail end of Madison’s giveaway. However, this year she was assigned the task to put this year’s “Truckload of School Supplies” together.

With many educators in her family, including principals, aids, and substitute teachers, Barr understands first hand the out of pocket expenses educators endure.

“If this giveaway can benefit them even slightly it is very gratifying. It is no secret that funding to schools is lacking so it is hopeful that items in this donation can also take care of a wish list,” Barr said.

By working hand in hand, these organizations create valuable opportunities for students to gain real-life experience and on-the-job training that would otherwise be inaccessible.

The 2023 ‘Truckload of School Supplies’ giveaway will take place at Lexington High School on October 20th at 9:30 am. The community is encouraged to tune in to Spherion Mid Ohio’s social media pages to catch all the highlights from the Truckload event later that day.



Don’t forget to learn more about Spherion and School Specialty by visiting their websites.