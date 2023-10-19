The theater program at Ohio State Mansfield campus has been a source of creativity and personal growth for both students and members of the community. With an array of musicals and plays performed every year, the theater is a space for everyone to enjoy, whether on stage or in the crowd.

Claire Wallis, a College Credit Plus (CCP) student at Clear Fork High School, discovered her love for theater early on. With a background in FFA leadership and a passion for performance, Claire decided to explore theater at Ohio State Mansfield.

“I always enjoyed doing theater and plays through my school, so I thought this would be a really good way to get to know people who have the same interests as me,” she said.

Wallis has played many different roles during her time in theatre.

One of Wallis’s favorite shows she has been a part of was when she played a role in “Alice in Wonderland” in the fifth grade, a performance she fondly remembers. She continues to nurture her passion for theater while also making plans to become an esthetician after high school.

Professor at Ohio State Mansfield and director of the theater program, Joseph Fahey, brings a wealth of experience to the college and their performing arts. With a diverse academic background, including a PhD from Ohio State in Columbus, Fahey has been teaching at the university since 2005. He began his journey in theater in sixth grade, encouraged by his sister’s involvement in a local production of “Oliver”.

Fahey noted that his experience as a performer kindled his passion for theater and inspired him to bring the magic of the stage to a new generation.

“I think there’s so much to learn from digging deeply into a script and understanding how humans relate to each other,” he said. “We essentially have to inhabit the ideas and the persona of somebody else. And if there’s ever an exercise in empathy, I think theater is brilliant at doing that.”

Throughout his career, Fahey has directed a wide range of performances, such as “Little Shop of Horrors”, an adaptation of “Frankenstein” called “Playing With Fire” and a production of “Glengarry Glen Ross”.

His expertise in the field has added on to the fine arts we have here in the local area.

“I accepted a job at The Ohio State University at Mansfield because I loved the community and the natural environment, but also the artistic presence that is somewhat unusual for a community of this size,” Fahey said.

Tony Baer, an alumnus of Ohio State Mansfield and now a member of the university’s IT department, discovered his love for theater during his time as a student. He first got involved with the theater program during his freshman year when he was approached to audition for a musical. Tony’s involvement grew, leading him to minor in theater.

Not only has Baer performed in various productions, such as “Making God Laugh” and “Chicago”, but he has also directed shows like “Too Much Light Makes the Baby Go Blind” and “Clue on Campus”.

Baer’s enthusiasm for theater is infectious. His love for the art is apparent as he described what it was like to perform on stage.

“As a performer, you’re providing entertainment for people as a form of escapism, but you’re also providing escapism for yourself by being a completely different person. Sometimes I don’t want to be Tony Baer, sometimes I want to be someone else,” he said.

Coming up on the theater program’s calendar is the much-anticipated performance of “The Mousetrap,” which opens on Oct. 20 through Oct. 23. General admission is $10 or $6 for senior citizens, faculty, staff and students.

“The Night of the Living Dead” showing is sure to get the community in the spooky spirit.

The following week, the program presents a unique event: the screening of the 1968 film “Night of the Living Dead,” in Founders Auditorium with live scare actors on a couple of the nights to immerse the audience in the Halloween experience. This event is free to the public and will be held on Thurs. Oct. 26 at 10:30 p.m., Sun. Oct. 29. at 7:30 p.m. and Tues. Oct. 31 at 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 10-12 the theater program will showcase “A Horse Named Reckless,” a free to the public event about a horse that served alongside Marines in the Korean War. The performance aligns with the 70th-anniversary celebration of the Korean War Armistice.

For those interested in attending “The Mousetrap” or any other upcoming theater program events, tickets can be purchased at go.osu.edu/mansfieldtheatertickets.

The theater program at Ohio State Mansfield serves as a creative haven for students and a source of entertainment and cultural enrichment for the local community. For more information about the program, visit their website.