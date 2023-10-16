Madison Local Schools has placed a levy for additional operating funds on the Nov. 7 ballot.

Our schools are the heart of the Madison community, and the district has continued to operate on the same local tax dollars since 1997 (26 years).

In order to do so, many cost- cutting measures have been implemented. One in five jobs (20%) that were in place in 2000 no longer exist today. However, our schools are continually asked to do more and more each year with less personnel to do so.

The Madison Local School District is now at the point financially where without the passage of the levy on Nov. 7, the district will be cutting at least $4 million from next school year’s budget.

Waiting until next March to pass the levy will be too late to avoid the massive cuts.

Among others, the cuts will include the loss of our “neighborhood” schools with the closing of Mifflin Elementary.

There would also be no busing for high school students, no busing for K-8 students who live within two miles of the building they attend, pay-to-participate fees being charged for sports and other extracurricular activities, increased class sizes, the reduction of class offerings, and the loss of 47 jobs district-wide.

These cuts will hurt our children, their families, and our staff and will deny our students opportunities to which all students should have access.

Madison students and their families deserve better than the bare minimum and minimum standards.

As a Madison resident, I do understand the sacrifice of a tax increase.

However, I know the investment of $5 or $10 per week is worth protecting our schools, our home values, and the Madison community.

I can only imagine in a community our size that there are those out there who truly can’t afford an increase.

But I also can imagine that there are others who could find a way to cut $5 or $10 per week out of their spending to prioritize the children of Madison Schools.

I encourage you to do so. Our students, our schools, and our community are counting on it.

I have experienced first-hand the value of a Madison education, what the district does to support Madison students and their families, and how the Madison community rallies around its own in times of need.

Madison Schools desperately needs our support! Our students need us. Our families need us. Our staff needs us.

Let’s continue the proud tradition of Ram Pride and a well-rounded quality education for all Madison students.

Let’s keep our schools strong. Let’s maintain the value of our homes. And let’s keep the Madison community strong.

We need everyone to show up and vote FOR the Madison School Levy on Nov. 7, and we need to encourage our family members and those in our circle of influence to do the same.

SAVE OUR SCHOOLS! OUR KIDS ARE WORTH IT!

Respectfully submitted,

Rob Peterson

Madison graduate, resident and superintendent