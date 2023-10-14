SHELBY – Pioneer Career & Technology Center Performing Arts program partnered with Richland Carrousel Park in downtown Mansfield to decorate the animals just in time for Halloween.

This year’s theme is Mardi Gras and each animal has a unique mask to bring a new look to the carrousel.

Pioneer students made several trips to the carrousel to mold each of the animals to ensure their masks would fit perfectly.

They brought the molds back to the classroom to create and decorate the masks.

The students, with the help of their math teacher, Emma Jenkins, installed the art project in time for Downtown Mansfield’s October’s First Friday events.

The masks are a continuing project for the month of October with the students occasionally adding new ones and maintaining those already in place.

It’s a rewarding learning experience for the students to understand what it takes to install

public art, keep it maintained, and witness the impact on the community.

The students were very moved when they saw the excited reactions of the children riding the carrousel last Friday.