GALION — Two Crawford County projects were among those receiving the green light from the Ohio Governor’s Office through Community Development Block Grant funding.

Out of that 14 projects were qualified as CDBG-eligible, Crawford County Commissioners selected the Tiro Water Street Bridge replacement project and Galion Charles Street Sewer Connection project to receive funding in this round.

The Golden Gems Senior Center in New Washington will be an alternate project.

Crawford County will be receiving $220,000 in funding for two projects.

“We are pleased that Crawford County will be receiving these funds,” stated Sarah Herrle, Economic Development and Marketing Coordinator for Crawford Partnership.

There were 51 Ohio communities awarded CDBG funding.

“The Partnership extends our appreciation to the Crawford County Commissioners; our many local government and nonprofit partners; Governor Mike DeWine; Lydia Mihalik, Director of the Ohio Department of Development (ODOD); and the many dedicated staff at ODOD who have been working with us,” Herrle said.

“We also thank our consultant partners at CDC of Ohio, Mary Oakley and John Cleek.”

In March the Partnership won the contract to administer the County’s CDBG funding and launched an intensive innovative promotion and engagement campaign that resulted in 116 project ideas for consideration.

Herrle said the Partnership is committed to promoting community development and looks forward to working through the process of seeing these projects completed in 2024.

Statewide, DeWine announced $10.6 Million in Support for community development improvement projects.

Funded through the federal Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Allocation Program, this funding will assist communities in completing a variety of infrastructure improvements and public services aimed at spurring economic growth and improving the quality of life for residents.

“With every investment we make in our communities’ infrastructure, we’re planting seeds of prosperity that will bear fruit for years to come,” DeWine said.

“This funding will not only fuel economic growth by creating jobs and attracting outside investment, but it will also greatly improve the quality of life for Ohioans in some of our most underserved areas.”

Ohio is experiencing unprecedented economic growth, and in order to continue to attract new companies, the infrastructure in our communities needs to be up to date, said Lt. Gov. Jon Husted.

“These grants will help communities across the state prepare to attract those looking to build and expand into Ohio, creating new jobs and improving the quality of life for all Ohioans,” Husted said.