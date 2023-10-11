MANSFIELD — Youth was served when the All-Ohio Cardinal Conference volleyball team was announced Wednesday.

Wooster sophomore Sara Snowbarger was selected the Offensive Player of the Year, while Mount Vernon sophomore Audrey Stuller was the Defensive Player of the Year.

Wooster’s Jen Snowbarger was the Coach of the Year after piloting the Generals to their fifth straight OCC title.

Lexington sophomores Ava Brown and Tatum Stover were selected to the first team, along with Ashland’s Emma Valentine and Mount Vernon’s Emma Dean. Other first-team picks were Wooster’s Megan Lantis and Josie Wright and New Philadelphia’s Sidney Vandall and Ava Riesen.

Local second-team picks were Lexington’s Bella Temple, Madison’s Cielo Jacobus, Ashland’s Lilly Pool and Mount Vernon’s Kaitlyn Thompson and Tori Burdette. O

ther second-team selections included Wooster’s Grace Jones and Brianna Hewitt, New Philadelphia’s Ellie Mason and West Holmes Allioe Snyder.

Honorable-mention selections were Ashland’s Jenna Hartson and Katelyn Aber, Lexington’s Kylie Thornton and Jenna Lehnhart, Madison’s Maddie Berry and Addison Farris, Mansfield Senior’s Amelia Auchard and Adazianna Manns, Mount Vernon’s Any Beaver and Jurnie Gleason, New Philadelphia’s Kallyn Perks and Marisa Loader, West Holmes’ Sophie Oliver and Maggie Ryan and Wooster’s Emily Boyd and Kylie Timko.

Wooster was a perfect 14-0 in OCC play. Lexington and Mount Vernon tied for second with at 11-3.