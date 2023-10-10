MANSFIELD – The Mid-Ohio ESC region has been experiencing a growth in enrollment and requests for support to students identified as English Learners.

Thus, the Educational Service Center is seeking applicants to fill part and full-time English Learner positions.

Jennifer Crum, Director of Student Services, explains the English Learner Itinerant Tutor’s role: “EL tutors and students work on academic content and English language acquisition.

Our staff makes it a priority to partner with general education teachers of English Learners to help students gain or reinforce classroom objectives by prioritizing, adapting, or modifying curriculum and lessons.

English Learners also receive support as they assimilate into their new culture both socially and academically.

Our EL staff also consults and supports districts’ understanding of the required legal mandates for assessment and services for English Learners and Families with limited proficiency in English.”

English Language Tutor Qualifications:

 Valid Ohio certificate/license with TESOL (Teaching English to Speakers of Other Languages) endorsement.

 Excellent communication skills, both orally and in writing.

 Experience and knowledge of current trends in working with EL students.

 Ability to work well with students, staff, and diverse populations.

 Ability to maintain confidentiality and handle sensitive information.

 Ability to effectively communicate with students and parents.

 Successfully pass BCI/FBI background checks.

Interested individuals can apply here or contact Jennifer Crum for more information.

According to the Ohio Department of Education website, “English learners are a growing part of the PreK–12 student population. Ohio is now home to approximately 60,000 English learner students.

“Spanish is the home language of almost 40% of Ohio’s English learners along with 90 other home languages.

“These language skills include Somali, Arabic, Swahili, Chinese, Japanese, Nepali, Pennsylvania Dutch, French and Turkish. Under the Every Student Succeeds Act, Ohio must identify English learners, annually assess their English language proficiency, provide reasonable accommodations for them on state assessments, and implement accountability systems that include long-term goals and measures of progress.”