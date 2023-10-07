Deborah “Debbie” Ann Ohm, 63, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, October 3, 2023 at Avita Ontario Health System.

Debbie was born May 16, 1960 in Macedonia, Ohio. She was the daughter of the late John and Eleanor (Crewonis) Denk. Loving mother, proud grandmother, faithful sister, aunt and friend, Debbie loved being with her family and sharing memories together. A woman of faith, Debbie loved her Lord and Savior and loved worshipping at her church, Paradise Church. In her spare time, she enjoyed helping others, bird watching, playing cards with her granddaughters, and reading her Bible.

Debbie leaves behind her children, Edward (Cathy) Ohm, Trisha Turner, Lawrence (Gretchen) Ohm, and Ronald Ohm; 11 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; her siblings, Maryann Gedraitis, David Denk, and Butch Matthias; close friends, Terry (Gayle) Miller; former husband and good friend, Wally Vetter; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents.

A Celebration of Life will be held from 12:00-3:00 pm on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Fraternal Order of Eagles, 129 N. Main Street.

