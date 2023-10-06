Columbian handled Bellevue 43-12 in an impressive showing in Ohio high school football action on Oct. 6.

Columbian opened with a 14-6 advantage over Bellevue through the first quarter.

The Tornadoes registered a 28-6 advantage at intermission over the Redmen.

Columbian pulled to a 36-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Tornadoes held on with a 7-6 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Columbian and Bellevue faced off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Bellevue High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.