LOUDONVILLE — The Loudonville Street Fair kicks off Tuesday and promises loads of fun through the week.

The fair, open for free to the public, takes place from Oct. 3-7 in downtown Loudonville. It features rides, food and entertainment for all ages.

The fair has roots dating back to 1876, according to its website.

“The street fair has always been a homecoming event, a time when those who had been reared in the community and had scattered to make their fortunes, returned to greet old friends,” reads a history of the fair.

Entertainment options range from tractor pulls, a pie and cake auction and live music.

But for 2023, another form of entertainment will hit the fair: livestock showmanship.

Nancy Wallrabenstein, the street fair’s treasurer, said the junior fairgoers have a shot at showing their animals this week. The showmanship contest, happening Friday, will feature categories in dairy, beef, goat, swine, rabbit, poultry and sheep.

The fair’s headliner band, Kentucky Headhunters, takes the main stage on Thursday, Oct. 8 at 8 p.m. Reserved seating is available for $15, but bleachers seats are available for free.

Wallrabenstein said another big event is the pie auction and cake contest, slated for Oct. 4 at 6:30 p.m. Between pies and cakes, people will have the chance at bidding on a quilt, she said.

Proceeds from that event benefit the operation of the fair for next year.

For a full lineup of events, visit the fair’s website.