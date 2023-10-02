MANSFIELD — Ohio Democratic Party Vice Chairman Andre’ Washington will be the keynote speaker Thursday, Oct. 5, at the Richland County Democratic Party’s 20th annual Fall Italian Dinner.

The event will be at the local Democratic Party headquarters at 16 S. Park St. in Mansfield.

The evening will begin with a social hour at 4:30 p.m. Dinner will be served at 5:30 and the program begins at 6.

“We are proud to have Vice Chairman Washington visit Richland County. His strong labor and education background emphasize our local values and strengths,” Richland County Democratic Party Vice Chairwoman Venita Shoulders said.

Washington started his career in Detroit, Mich., as a labor organizer for AFSCME Council 25, where he assisted in organizing the Detroit Medical Center’s hospitals.

Washington was hired by the Ohio Association of Public School Employees as a field representative in the Toledo area, where he negotiated for 17 locals.

He received a promotion to OAPSE field representative/special projects coordinator in Columbus, representing more than 3,100 employees of the Columbus City School District. His primary focus is on labor arbitration and being the chief negotiator.

Washington is the father of two sons. He attends the Travelers Rest Missionary Baptist Church in Columbus.

He is passionate about working with minorities and underserved communities, educating, encouraging and empowering people.

He currently serves as Midwest Regional representative and Ohio State President of the A. Philip Randolph Institute, overseeing 10 states.

For more information on attending the dinner, call Shoulders at 419-564-0486

or by email at venitashoulders@gmail.com.