Rita Lynn Hill, 75, of Shiloh, passed away Friday, September 29, 2023 at her home. Born August 21, 1948 in Olive Hill, Kentucky, she was the daughter of James William Jessee, Jr. and Geneva (Messer) Jessee.

A homemaker, Rita always provided for her family. She was a devout Christian woman who was extremely dedicated to serving her church and loved singing in the choir. She loved passionately whether it was for her Lord, her husband, her children or her grandchildren. Rita always provided Easter baskets and Christmas stockings for all her children and grandchildren.

She is survived by her children, Larry Hill, Jr., Jay (Connie) Hill, Luke (Michele) Hill, Matthew (Wendy) Hill, Calvin (Destiny) Hill and Ashley Hill; her grandchildren, Jacob, Megan, Paige (Jeremy) Sweet, Jay (Starr) Hill II, Colton (Kassandra) Hill, Caden, Luke (Rebecca) Hill Jr., Brittany (Kyle) Dawson, Brooke (Ebedlie Watson) St. Jacques, Austin (Amber) Hill, Cristian (Cynthia) Hill, Brandie (Steven) Bourne, Mason, Bryce, Brock, Bronson, and Isabella; her step-grandchildren, Tiffany (Brian) Kavcar, Amber McMullen, Nikita (Travis) Stone; numerous great-grandchildren; her sisters, Nettie Bond and Shirley Bond; her brother, Fred Rumery; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her step father, Wayne Rumery; her husband, Larry Hill on August 25, 2014 whom she married June 17, 1967; and a great-granddaughter, Lily Rayne Bourne.

Friends may call from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 4, 2023 at Wappner Funeral Directors – Ontario, 100 South Lexington-Springmill Road, Ontario. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, October 5, 2023 at Bethel Freewill Baptist Church, 3983 North Main Street, Mansfield, Ohio 44903 conducted by Rev. Clifford Earl Tackett. Burial will follow at the Rome Presbyterian Church Revolutionary War Cemetery.

