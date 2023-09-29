Nick Lea Brown, 58, of Mansfield, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, September 28, 2023.

Nick was born on October 25, 1964, in Mansfield, to Loy Leonard Brown Jr. and Virginia Lee (Hylton) Brown. He loved sitting on the porch in the morning, rocking in a rocking chair, and drinking his Pepsi, just watching the day. It felt so peaceful to him. He liked to work on cars and play with his sister’s dogs. Nick just started a pottery class and really enjoyed making things for his sister and himself. He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his nieces and nephews. He always talked about going fishing, but never got the chance.

He is survived by his sister and brother-in-law, Sunday and Richard Fraley of Mansfield; and many nieces and nephews.

Nick was preceded in death by his parents, Loy Leonard Brown Jr. and Virginia Lee Brown; and two brothers, Loy Leonard Brown III and Anthony Lee Brown Sr.

Private services will be held at a later date.

Werner-Gompf Funeral Services, ltd., 1106 Park Avenue East, Mansfield, OH 44905, is handling the arrangements.

Online condolences at www.wernergompf.com

Funeral Home: Werner-Gompf Funeral Services, ltd.

Website: www.wernergompf.com