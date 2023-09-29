NANKIN – A female Mapleton High School student died Friday night after collapsing on the football field during Homecoming festivities prior to the game between the Mounties and South Central.

The senior student was tended to by medical personnel before being taken to a nearby hospital.

Mapleton head coach Matt Stafford said he received news of the student’s passing during halftime. At that point, with the Mounties leading 37-6, Stafford and South Central head coach Derek Fisher met with the referees and agreed to suspend the game.

Mapleton Local School District Superintendent Scott Smith spoke over the press box microphone at the end of halftime, informing those in attendance that the game would be suspended due to a medical emergency.

He then requested that the Mapleton student body gather on the field.

School personnel then informed the students of the situation and announced that the high school would be opened to them.

“This is one of those moments where you take a step back and reflect and be thankful for what you do have,” Stafford said, “… and just come together as a family, as a football family, as a community, as a district and just console each other and love each other.”

Tom Hellickson, the principal at South Central High School who has three children attending Mapleton schools, addressed the South Central football team in its locker room before making a statement to the media.

“Our hearts and prayers and thoughts go out to the Mapleton community,” Hellickson said. “I live in this community. I love the kids here just as dearly as I love my own at South Central and we cannot imagine what they are going through.

“South Central will be here for them today, tomorrow, the day after that, next week, next month, next year,” he said.

Hellickson was the principal at Mapleton Elementary School roughly 15 years ago.

“We’re just praying for them,” he said.