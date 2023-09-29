Ontario’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Pleasant 45-14 on Sept. 29 in Ohio football action.

Ontario opened with a 7-0 advantage over Pleasant through the first quarter.

The Warriors’ offense jumped in front for a 21-0 lead over the Spartans at halftime.

Ontario stormed to a 38-14 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Warriors held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Ontario and Pleasant squared off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Pleasant High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Ontario faced off against Clear Fork.

