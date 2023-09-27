MANSFIELD — Due to water main work, the City of Mansfield has announced it will be necessary to close sections of the following roads while work is being completed.

Ruth Avenue from Wood Street to East Townview Circle.

The road has been closed and is set to reopen by the by Oct. 5.

Construction signs will be posted at the work site. Traffic is advised to plan an alternate route to avoid possible delays.

Any questions concerning this notice may be directed to the City Service Complex during

normal business hours, Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at 419-755-9806.