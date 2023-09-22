BUCYRUS — Bucyrus Police officers filed these reports from Sept. 21 and 22.

Sept. 21

8:37 a.m. Officers assisted with a vehicle lockout in the Pinewood Ct area.

8:48 a.m. A false alarm was reported in the 100 block of W Charles St.

10:17 a.m. Officers assisted with a vehicle lockout at Outhwaite Reservoir.

10:20 a.m. Officers responded to a disturbance in the 200 block of S Sandusky Ave.

11:40 a.m. A golf cart inspection was performed in the 500 block of S Sandusky Ave.

12:13 p.m. Officers responded to a disturbance in the Washington Square area.

12:21 p.m. A two vehicle, non-injury accident was investigated in the 1400 block of N. Sandusky Ave.

1:21 p.m. Officers inspected a suspicious vehicle in the 800 block of Maple St.

1:32 p.m. Officers mediated a disturbance in the 600 block of N Sandusky Ave.

2:50 p.m. Officers delivered a message in the 1100 block of Whetstone St.

3:47 p.m. Officers investigated a false alarm drop in the 1600 block of Marion Rd.

4:29 p.m. Officers assisted a homeowner with a lockout in the 200 block of Home Circle Dr.

5:01 p.m. Officers assisted a subject on station with an assault report.

5:29 p.m. Officers investigated a disturbance in the 200 block of W. Mary St.

5:47 p.m. Officers investigated a disturbance in the 300 block of James St.

5:54 p.m. A motorist was given a written warning for manner of driving in the area of Sear St. and Mansfield St.

6:44 p.m. A motorist was given a verbal warning for manner of driving in the area of Hopley Ave. and Aurora St.

7:12 p.m. Officers investigated an animal complaint in the 800 block of Rose Ct.

8:36 p.m. Officers investigated an animal complaint in the 1500 block of Fairview Ave.

8:48 p.m. Officers investigated a theft in the area of E. Charles St. and Lane St.

9:21 p.m. Officers investigated a false alarm drop in the 1800 block of E. Mansfield St.

9:23 p.m. Officers assisted a motorist with a vehicle lockout in the 1800 block of E. Mansfield St.

10:42 p.m. Officers made a pickup in the area of Washington Square.

10:46 p.m. Officers conducted a follow-up investigation in the 600 block of E. Rensselaer St.

Sept. 22

1:32 a.m. Officers responded to an animal call in the 500 block of S. Walnut St.