SHELBY — Pioneer Career & Technology Center sent five students from its construction programs to the recent SheDig event.

Angelica Shelton (Wynford) and Rebecca Smith (Ontario) from the Jr. Home Remodeling Program.

Annalee Barrows (Lexington) and Alivia Gallaway (Crestview) from the Senior Carpentry Program, and Emily Frey (Lucas) from the Senior Masonry Program to the SheDig event in Cygnet, Ohio on Wednesday, Sept. 13.

The SheDig event is hosted by the Operating Engineers Apprenticeship & Training Facilities in Ohio.

It allows young women to experience a day in the life of an Operating Engineer.

These young women receive an overview of the opportunities available and potential earnings, run several pieces of equipment, and meet instructors, operators, and apprenticeship students about a possible Operating Engineer career path.