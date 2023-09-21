MANSFIELD — Richland County commissioners on Thursday approved seeking bids for a $2 million-plus water project in the Village of Shiloh.

County administrator Andrew Keller told the three-member panel that commissioners were required to be a “joint owner of the construction project” since they had committed $500,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds toward the effort.

Keller said officials hope to run the first legal advertisement seeking bids on Monday and that bidding will close on Oct. 23 when bids will also be opened. He said the estimated cost for the project is more than $2 million.

The three-phase project includes installing water meters for all village customers; fire hydrant and valve replacement; dismantling the old water tower; and replacing the Main Street water line.

“The village is very much in need of this water (project),” Keller said.

The administrator said one overall contractor will be sought for the project, though the water tower demolition may be bid separately.

Village worked to obtain funding sources

Funds for the project were partially procured through a Ohio Public Works Commission grant ($499,000) and the ARPA funds.

The village entered a water supply revolving loan account (WSRLA) with the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to secure remaining funds needed.

Residents in the village of 600 people will also help cover the costs of the project.

In August, Shiloh Village Council approved an ordinance that will add an additional $3.75 per month to all village water customer bills, as well as an annual 3% increase to village water rates, effective Jan. 1, 2024.

‘That’s why we’re stuck with it now’

“People from way back when they put the water lines in and put in the sewer system never looked ahead to put some money aside, even a quarter a month,” Shiloh Mayor Charles Reeder said in August.

“That’s why we’re stuck with it now. We’re paying for it.”

Village residents currently pay flat rates without meters. The water lines to be replaced are nearly 90 years old and the old water tank that had to be abandoned five years ago at the order of the Ohio EPA for violations.