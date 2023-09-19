James E. Smith, age 44, of Columbus, passed away early Saturday morning, September 9, 2023, at his home.

Born James Edward Smith in Shelby, Ohio, he was the son of Karen (McFarland) Dennis and Waitman Smith Sr. James was raised in Mansfield and later lived in Columbus. A jack-of-all-trades, he was a subcontractor. He owned and operated his own business, Smith Landscaping.

On September 20, 2002, he married Carla Winters and they shared 23 happy years together. A family man, James always placed the needs of his family first and he was a great provider for his wife and children. He chose to spend his free time with his family and they enjoyed many outdoor adventures.

He is survived by his wife, Carla Smith; three children, Tyler, Destiney and Kody Smith; mother, Karen Dennis; eight siblings, Gary Dennison, Waitman (Jodi) Smith Jr., Leslie (Steve) Poth, Virginia Hall, Paul Dennison, Jason Dennison, Jeremy Dennison and Charles William Winters III; step mother, Brenda Smith; father-in-law, Charles William Winters II; mother-in-law, Michele Rok; and many other cherished family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Waitman Smith Sr.; and step father, Jack Dennis.

A graveside service will be held Thursday, September 21, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. in Mansfield Cemetery, 389 Altamont Avenue, Mansfield.



Wappner Funeral Directors-Ontario is honored to serve the family.

